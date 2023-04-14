Bengaluru: Youth's hand cut in half after attack by two dozen men

Over two dozen men attacked a youth so brutally that his hand was cut in half.

Police have arrested 10 suspects and are hunting for the rest. Among the suspects, four are minors, including a Nepalese boy.

This incident was reported from Someshwaranagar, Jayanagar 1st Block.

Manoj Y, 23, a car mechanic from Guttepalya, Siddapura, was the victim of the attack.

Police said the Nepalese boy blackmailed couples seeking private time in public parks.

One recent day, he and his friends went to a bar in Basavanagudi. Manoj was also there with his friends. The two groups knew each other. They suddenly got into an argument with the Nepalese boy alleging that the other group stared at them. The argument turned into violence.

Manoj and his friends abducted the Nepalese boy and took him to Siddapura.

But the equation changed when Andro Hari, an associate of a rowdy accused of attempted murder, decided to save the Nepalese boy. Hari knew the boy.

Hari and his men stormed the place in Siddapura where Manoj had kept the boy in confinement. They attacked Manoj with a machete and freed the boy. One of Manoj's hands was cut in half.

Police have arrested 10 suspects so far. They include Surya alias Daaku, Pushpak alias Puneeth, Hariprasad, Vaibhav, Nagesh, Sharath and the four juveniles. They are hunting for Hari and the other suspects.