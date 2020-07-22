Bengaluru's 105-year-old man is the oldest person in Karnataka to test coronavirus positive

The oldest Covid-19 patient in the state, a 105-year-old man, was identified on Tuesday and admitted into a government hospital.

The case, officially known as Patient 74411 is a resident of Bengaluru Urban and has symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

The patient is the third centenarian to be officially infected with the virus. The other two, a man and a woman are both aged 100 and live in Ballari and Bidar respectively.

However, no details were available about Patient 74411 at the time of publication. An official at the Victoria Hospital confirmed that the patient was not at their centre, which is the largest Covid designated hospital in the city.

This 105-year-old individual was one case among 1,714 new Covid-19 cases disclosed in the city on Tuesday. Besides, 22 deaths were also disclosed.

The new numbers boost the city’s overall Covid-19 tally to 34,943 cases of which 76.54% (or 26746 cases) are active. This percentage has been largely static for the past few days.

The majority of Wednesday’s new cases are men (1,067), with the remaining 647 being females. Among these are 44 children aged nine or below. A total of 729 cases are people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 131 are people with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Two are people with domestic travel history.

The case details of the remaining are still under investigation. The biggest age group is 396 people in their twenties and 349 people in their thirties. A further 272 people are in the vulnerable age group of 60 and above.

7 deaths in June

Among the newly disclosed deaths, seven had taken place in June. The most recent fatality is a 53-year-old woman with SARI, who died on Tuesday. She was suffering from breathlessness and also from diabetes and hypertension.

The BBMP, on Tuesday, posted revised testing numbers. These show that the Palike collected 7,175 swabs on Tuesday, although no information was available on how many were tested.

The day also saw the largest influxes of Covid patients into private hospitals with 103 patients being admitted into private institutes, according to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.