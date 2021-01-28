Bengaluru's 111th police station comes up in 'sensitive' Govindapura

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Bengaluru’s 111st law and order police station near HKBKCE Boys’ Hostel in Govindapura, East Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Following the August 11 riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli, city police had requested the state government for this police station, which they think is necessary to monitor the activities of residents in Nagavara, Govindapura and some parts of KG Halli.

Police said the number of accused in the riot case from Nagavara and Govindapura was huge. With the new police station, police hoped they could prevent anti-social activities.

Addressing the press, Bommai said Bengaluru’s population was rising rapidly and its geographical limits were expanding. The city therefore needs the restructuring of police administration besides an increase in the number of police stations.

Though the new police station is functioning out of a rented building, the government will release funds for its own building in future. People can contact the police station on 080-22943305. The Govindapura station currently has 20 personnel, whose number will be increased in the coming days. Authorities are, however, yet to post a police inspector to the station.

Sarvagnanagar MLA K J George demanded action against the rioters but alleged many innocent were arrested and urged the home minister to release them immediately.