Bengaluru's civic workers to get resting rooms (and dignity)

Municipal workers who keep our streets clean will soon get a designated space in each ward where they can use the toilet, have food and rest after hours of hard work.

Called Suvidha Cabin, each resting room will be made with corrugated iron and will have two toilets, changing rooms, drinking water dispensers and lockers. The BBMP has received the state government’s approval to construct 221 of them in six months’ time at a cost of Rs 18.31 crore.

The lack of such resting rooms had forced municipal workers to eat food in the open — mostly on dirty roadsides under public glare — during the lunch break. The lack of dedicated toilets and drinking water dispensers was an equally big problem. While street sweepers could use public toilets, not all wards have them.

The problem was particularly acute for women pourakarmikas, who make up about 70 per cent of the 18,000-odd sanitation workers in the city, said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

“It’s a long-pending demand of sanitation workers. We hope they can change clothes and have meals at these places without worrying about people watching them,” he said.

The civic body also hopes to enter into an arrangement with the pourakarmikas to keep these facilities neat and clean, he added.

Municipal authorities had first proposed to set up Suvidha Cabins in 2019 but couldn’t make headway after the government denied the 4(G) exemption for the project. The BBMP wanted to take up the project under Section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which dispenses with the need to invite tenders.

The BBMP fell in line and invited tenders. The government’s approval came just last week.

Bengaluru’s first Suvidha Cabin was opened in the Malleswaram assembly constituency on a trial basis. The BBMP to open more in a phased manner.

Nirmala, who represents the union of pourakarmikas, hopes that the BBMP sets up these centres quickly. “They have been promising this for many years but it hasn’t materialised so far,” she said. “In most places, pourakarmikas have their meals on the roadside. They do not even have access to water. We hope the BBMP will ensure the supply of water in these centres.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: