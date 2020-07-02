Bengaluru's coronavirus case doubling rate raises concern

While coronavirus cases have been on a rise across Karnataka, Bengaluru is currently facing another major challenge as the city's current Covid-19 doubling rate is reportedly

five times the country's average.

According to Economic Times, Bengaluru case-doubling rate currently stands at four days, while that of India is 20 days. The sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the city is

apparently the reason behind the worrisome case-doubling rate.

Till mid-June, Bengaluru had Covid-19 doubling rate of 15 days, the publication reported quoting Karnataka government's war room data. The report further stated that

Bengaluru has a very minimum recovery and discharge rate. Only 13 per cent of patients in the city have been discharged, it said. And the rising number of cases is turning the situation

worse as BBMP has been struggling to arrange adequate number of beds, the report stated.

“Going by the current growth, where cases reported are close to 1,000 (daily) in Bengaluru alone, the city itself could have 10,000 active Covid cases by mid-July,” the publication quoted

a health official as saying.

Karnataka reported around 18,000 positive cases so far, with 272 deaths.