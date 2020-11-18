Bengaluru's Covid-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities: Health Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru's Covid-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday. "With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent", he tweeted.
Bengaluru's Covid-19 case fatality rate (1.1%) is the lowest among all major cities in India. With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94% and active rate stands at 4.93%. @PMOIndia @CMofKarnataka @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/nZsP2nbEzy
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) November 18, 2020
On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,336 new cases of Covid- 19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the death toll to 11,557 in the State.
Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 38,617 new Covid-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India's virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.30 lakh.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Will small rockets finally lift off?
Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?
In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines
DH Toon | Nitish waves magic wand, a 19-lakh-job spell
More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades
Greenland's glaciers likely to melt faster than feared
Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to
Lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back
I find Manmohan Singh to be scrupulously honest: Obama
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s