Bengaluru Covid fatality rate lowest among major cities

Bengaluru's Covid-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities: Health Minister Sudhakar

The city's Covid-19 fatality rate is at 1.1%, whilst the recovery rate is nearly 94%

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2020, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 10:42 ist
People shopping at Malleshwaram, ahead of Deepavali festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Bengaluru's Covid-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday. "With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent", he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,336 new cases of Covid- 19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the death toll to 11,557 in the State.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 38,617 new Covid-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India's virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.30 lakh.

