Bengaluru's daily Covid-19 tally spikes by 173

On Wednesday, the city’s Covid-19 tally shot up by 173 cases, even as five new fatalities were announced.

With this, the total number of the cases reached 1,678 of which 1,124 are active.

The bulk of the day’s cases comprised 71 people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 61 people who fell under the category of “contact under tracing.”

Among these latter cases, were four individuals taking part in Covid-19 laboratory study as volunteers. Two of the individuals were living in a lodge in Majestic, one was staying in Yeshwantpur and the last was in Shankarpuram.

Six of the new cases are residents of Gollarhatti and are contacts of Patient 7590, a 24-year-old woman from Doddagollahatti who was found to be positive with the disease on June 17.

Another four individuals are residents of Chikkagollarahatti or Mallathahalli and were infected by Patient 8605, a 43-year-old man also from Chikkagollarahatti who was infected through a spread of the disease at a containment zone in that area.

Four of the new cases are international travellers recently returned from Qatar.

However, three of them are from other cities, notably Mangaluru and Hospet. The fourth is a Mahadevapura resident.

Although most of the new “contacts under tracing” cases are in areas under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Palike is not releasing an area-wide breakdown of where the cases are popping up.

Non-comorbid deaths

Meantime, five new fatalities were reported on Wednesday, all of them were individuals over the age of 50. Unlike the vast spate of new deaths which have transpired recently, one of the fatalities is a contact of a known Covid-19 patient.

This fatality, a 52-year-old female who spent 15 days under hospital care before succumbing to the disease on June 24 had diabetes, but no other reported comorbidities.

Two of the death cases had no reported comorbidities at all. One was a 54-year-old woman from Anjanapura, who died after six days of treatment and the other was a 68-year-old man who was in the late stages of the disease. He reportedly died on June 21 hours after he was admitted into Covid care.

The other two deaths are a 70-year-old woman and 50-year-old woman who also died on June 21, hours after admittance. All of them had trouble breathing.