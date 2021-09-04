Bengaluru's Dalit activists demand ID cards for street vendors

Dalit activists and street vendors on Friday urged the BBMP to designate space for vending in each ward and demanded identity cards.

Under the banner of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, street vendors and activists held a protest at the BBMP head office.

DSS president Mavalli Shankar said the poor, workers and street vendors were being harassed by police and local officials every day.

“Lack of identity cards has made it difficult for street vendors to access government benefits. Each vendor should get an ID card. Insurance and ESI schemes should be extended to them,” he said.

He also urged the government to permit street vendors to carry out business at KR Market.

He said lack of basic infrastructure has made life difficult for more than 600 families from the Scheduled Castes community living in Ramanna Garden in Sudhama Nagar. “Sewage is overflowing on to the roads. But the governments have ignored them,” he said.