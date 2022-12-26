Bengaluru's Horamavu saw most traffic violations in 3 months: Data

Horamavu in East Bengaluru saw the most number of traffic violations in the last three months, according to data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), a dubious distinction that cops blamed on lack of awareness.

Horamavu reported around 8,293 cases, far ahead of the second-placed Pottery junction (4,957 violations). Bommanahalli junction stood third with 2,393 violations.

The data comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas as well as Silk Board are notorious for their traffic congestion.

Traffic police said violations are usually higher in and around residential areas.

“In many of the residential areas, people are unaware that there are cameras to record the violations and the officials monitor them frequently. They tend to move around without wearing helmets and protective gear, which is one of the most reported violations,” said Special Commissioner (Traffic) Dr M A Saleem.

While driving without a helmet was the major offence recorded in all the junctions, wrong parking of vehicles, driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads, using mobile phone while driving, and defective number plate were among the major violations recorded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Kala Krishnaswamy said that violations in Bommanahalli and Pottery junctions areas have always remained high owing to lack of awareness.

“These areas have a mix of urban and rural population. Lack of awareness and ignorance of traffic laws have resulted in an increase in the number of cases,” she said, and stressed the need for awareness on road disciple among motorists.

The BTP, Saleem said, plans to deploy more officials in these areas to bring down the number of violations.

“There is a need for better enforcement. The presence of police on the ground will act as a deterrent for the violators. The fear of police might help bring down the number of cases,” he said.

A few areas in West Bengaluru also made it to the list of violations.

Jalahalli cross (1,610 violations), Yeshwanthpur Bazaar Road (662), and Russel Market (615) were among the top 10 junctions recording the highest number of violations.