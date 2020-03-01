Bengaluru's illuminated traffic pole

You’re in a hurry and want to get past the busy traffic intersection before the signal turns red. The signal suddenly turns red but you couldn’t see it because the lights are obscured by tree branches or covered in dust. Sounds familiar?

Well, the traffic police may have a solution. They are planning to illuminate all traffic poles in the city so that they turn green or red based on the situation. This will ensure that motorists can see the signal even from a distance and drive or stop accordingly.

One such traffic pole was inaugurated by city police chief Bhaskar Rao on Dr Rajkumar Road at the entrance of Rajajinagar late on Saturday evening.

A three-metre-long LED light strip has been strapped to the pole, which will reflect the colour of the signal in real time. While the pole in Rajajinagar doesn’t have visibility issues, a senior police officer said many others were obscured by tree branches or other obstacles, making it difficult for motorists to spot them on the go. “Some of the traffic poles are even covered in dust. It becomes difficult to tell the amber from the red,” the officer explained.

An officer from the Rajajinagar traffic police station said the experiment was well-received.