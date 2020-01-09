Bengaluru's Jyoti Nivas students threatened over CAA

Students of Bengaluru-based Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous on Wednesday alleged that a few people, claiming to be BJP party workers, threatened a JNU-style attack if they refused to sign a poster in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Some of the students of the college posted the video, shot during the argument between the students of the college and a few men claiming to be BJP workers, on social media.

Watch how these BJP Goondas are abusing Students of Jyoti Nivas Girls College in Bengaluru when the students opposed them putting up a "We support CAA" poster in their college! BJP, what gives you the right to forcibly put up posters and abuse students?

pic.twitter.com/5Mq7vw5tp6 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 8, 2020

"A team of BJP activists had put up a poster outside our college and were forcing us to sign on the poster and help them gain support for CAA," a student revealed.

When many students refused to sign on the poster, the situation got ugly, with party activists and students resorting to a verbal duel. Tension prevailed in the locality following the incident. Even though there was no complaint filed, the issue was sorted after an hour with the intervention of the police, security guards of the college.

A senior faculty of the college told DH that the incident took place outside the college. "It was later sorted out with the intervention of security personnel and police. Later on, police were also posted outside the campus and the college has nothing to do with that," the professor said.

The police also said that if any student files a complaint, they will register a case pertaining to the incident.

In the meantime, ABVP office-bearers have also denied any involvement of their members in the episode.