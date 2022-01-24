Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport processes record cargo in 2021, passenger numbers up 28.6%

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here processed an all-time high tonnage of 4,06,688 metric tonnes of cargo during the calendar year 2021, recording a 28.6 per cent growth compared to 2020. Passenger numbers at 16.07 million were 18.9 per cent more than 2020.

Last year’s cargo figures were also 7.2 per cent more than the pre-Covid level tonnage of 379,348 MT in 2019, according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). However, passenger growth could suppress growth in 2022 due to Omicron, fears the airport operator.

International cargo recorded a 32.8 per cent growth, while domestic cargo grew at 21.3 per cent. The United States and Europe continue to be the top trade lanes from the Bengaluru airport. Thirteen airlines operate freighters to and from KIA to various domestic and global destinations.

Commodities driving the growth were perishables (both agricultural and poultry products), pharma, chemicals, and textiles in the exports category, and electronics, heavy machinery, healthcare, and life science products in the imports category. KIA accounted for 31 per cent of India’s total perishable shipments during the financial year 2020-21.

Passenger volume saw a substantial 48.0 per cent recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels. The calendar year 2021 saw 16.07 million passengers, still a long way from the pre-Covid level of 33.65 million passengers in 2019.

The Covid-19 second wave, which led to continued travel restrictions across the globe, followed by supply-side limitations on seat load factors led to a decline in international traffic. During this period, international passenger traffic shrunk by 15.5 per cent, from 1.12 million in the calendar year 2020 to 0.94 million in 2021.

“The positive environment in 2021 ignited hopes for a better 2022 in terms of recovery. However, the recent outbreak of the new Omicron variant followed by a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country is expected to suppress growth further,” said Hari Marar, chief executive officer, BIAL.

Air Traffic Movement (ATM) went up by 22.5 per cent in 2021. Both domestic and international movements saw an upward trend of 23.8 per cent and 12.0 per cent, respectively. The highest single-day ATM was 590, registered on December 19, 2021, while the daily average ATM for calendar year 2021 was 420 per day.

New routes

During the year, 14 new routes were introduced from Bengaluru to Agra, Bareilly, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Nashik, Silchar, Jamnagar, Jharsuguda, Jorhat, Jaisalmer, Kurnool, Rajkot, Durgapur, and Kanpur. KIA currently serves 20 international destinations under the Air Bubble arrangement.

United Airlines and American Airlines are expected to commence operations in 2022 from Bengaluru to San Francisco and Seattle, respectively.