Bengaluru's KIA wins airport staff award

Bengaluru's KIA wins airport staff award

The World Airport Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 21 2021, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 06:49 ist
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo/Srikanta Sharma R

The Kempegowda International Airport has bagged the award for the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey.

A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airport they consider to be the best, underlining the brand as the Passenger’s Choice Awards.

A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said the award was particularly significant considering the challenging year that the aviation industry has experienced following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
KIA
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 