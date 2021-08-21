Bengaluru's KIA wins airport staff award

The Kempegowda International Airport has bagged the award for the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey.

A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airport they consider to be the best, underlining the brand as the Passenger’s Choice Awards.

A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said the award was particularly significant considering the challenging year that the aviation industry has experienced following the outbreak of Covid-19.