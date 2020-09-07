Bengaluru's Mohsin leads in Indian Crossword League

Bengaluru's Mohsin Ahmed leads in Indian Crossword League

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 07 2020, 05:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 05:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Reigning champion Mohsin Ahmed of Bengaluru has established lead at the end of the first scoring round of the eighth edition of the annual global contest Indian Crossword League, popularly called IXL.

Ahmed is followed by Chennai's Ramki Krishnan at the second position. Ramki has won the contest four times in the last seven editions, an IXL release said on Sunday.

Three overseas players Sowmya Ramkumar (3rd), Philip Coote (6th) and Koh Ting Sween Kenny (7th) have also made it to the top 10.

The contest, which was open to Indians across the world earlier, has been thrown open to foreigners from this edition, the release said.

There will be eight more weekly online rounds before the offline 'Grand Finale' to be held in Bengaluru, the date for which will be decided later.

The top 30 participants on the cumulative leader board will take part in the final.

Started in 2013, IXL has been acknowledged as one of its kind by the Limca Book of Records, the release said.

