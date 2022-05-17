Bengaluru's new top cop announces special units to monitor major crimes

Bengaluru police will set up Major Crimes Monitoring Units (MCMUs) in all eight divisions of the city and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) as early as next week.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday by C H Pratap Reddy, the new police commissioner, and is aimed at keeping track of the investigation, charge sheet and trial to increase the conviction rate.

The unit will be supervised by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the respective division. It will have separate staff who will key in details of all major crimes in the police stations of the respective division. The DCP will review the progress of the cases every week and report to the police commissioner, Reddy said.

Also Read | Bengaluru a global city, we'll ensure credible criminal probes: New top cop

The new police chief underscored the need not to lose sight of the progress in major crimes.

The press covers major crimes until arrests are made and then takes the focus off. Sometimes, even the investigation officer (IO) doesn't focus on the case. It is the responsibility of the IO to keep track of the case until the trial gets over, he explained.

Citing the recent acid attack on a woman in Sunkadakatte, Reddy said that now that the suspect, Nagesh Babu, had been arrested, they would focus on filing the charge sheet at the earliest. "We will also take steps to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case and request a fast-track court for a speedy trial to punish the accused," he added.

Reddy promised to carry forward the many initiatives undertaken by his predecessor, Kamal Pant, and improve their workings.

During the day, Reddy also held a quick meeting with DCPs and police officers ranked above, reviewing the progress of the investigation of major crimes.