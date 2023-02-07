Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road stretch to be renamed after Puneeth Rajkumar

The 12-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nayandahalli junction and Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road will be officially named after actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday.

The Kannada superstar, who passed away after a massive heart attack in October 2021, was posthumously conferred with the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest civilian honour.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced at a press conference on Monday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a signboard at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium near Padmanabha Nagar at 6 pm, with actors Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (producer and wife of Puneeth) in attendance. The event is organised by the BBMP.

The event is free for the public.

BIFFes logo launch

At the venue, the Chief Minister will launch the logo for the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes).

At the closing ceremony of last year’s festival, Bommai had announced that BIFFes would be held on March 3 every year. However, with less than a month remaining for the date, it’s unlikely that BIFFes will begin from March 3.

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) was learnt to have waited for funds from the state government to organise the festival. Recently, the decks were cleared for the festival after the KCA received Rs 4 crore from the government.