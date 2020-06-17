Bengaluru's premier hospital - Sita Bhateja Speciality hospital to shut doors

Serving the city for over 50-years, Bengaluru’s premier health speciality centre—Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital in Shantinagar will close its doors for inpatient services from June 30 and all out-patient services from July 31. The hospital was set up way back in 1965 by noted doctor, philatelist and philanthropist Dr Sita Bhateja who passed away one-and-half-years ago at the age of 90.

According to a statement issued by the Managing Trustee and Medical Director Dr Arvind Bhateja, a noted neurosurgeon, the existing team of specialists who were serving at the hospital will be moved to Sparsh Speciality Hospital on the Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Road (Infantry Road). “The Dr (Mrs) Sita Bhateja’s Nursing Home Charitable Trust, which runs and manages the hospital, will however, continue its charitable activities as usual,” the statement read.

Dr Arvind Bhateja revealed that the decision to close the hospital was made more than a year and half ago. “The hospital was always run by the family. The next generation within the family has chosen to pursue other fields unrelated to medicine. Hence, we have made the conscientious decision to move onto the next chapter,” he said. Even though the decision to close the hospital coincides with the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Arvind Bhateja clarified that the pandemic has nothing to do with the decision. “Some unfortunate false rumours are being spread on social media stating that we are closing down due to financial losses after the lockdown. This is totally untrue,” he clarified.

"We are grateful and humbled to have played a significant role in the history of Bengaluru. We have been able to help thousands of patients and their families and we have always given it our all. This was the vision set out by my mother and we will continue to be of service to our community for years to come in other ways. The journey has only just begun,” he said.

The hospital over the years had become synonymous with quality health care especially in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Dr Sita Bhateja’s son Dr Arvind Bhateja further widened the scope of the services offered by the hospital by adding neuro and spine surgery, orthopaedics, intensive care, internal medicine, urology, plastic surgery and maxillofacial surgery.