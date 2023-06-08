Bengaluru's public transport must be vibrant, economical: HC

Bengaluru’s public transport needs to be vibrant and economical considering the pressure on the roads, a high court division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale has observed.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Bengaluru-based socio-cultural trust Samarpana over delay in road-widening work on Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road. The petitioner claimed that no action was initiated on the proposed widening of Jayamahal Road (from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station) and Ballari Road (from Mehkri Circle to BDA junction), despite directions by the apex court.

In the previous hearing, the bench had asked the state government to submit details of steps taken, either in coordination with the BBMP or independently, to deal with the issue of traffic congestion on Ballari Road. The court adjourned the hearing by three weeks as time was sought to file an affidavit.

Read | Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

During the hearing, the court observed that a section of motorists uses roads as playgrounds, disregarding road regulations. “Two-wheelers and three-wheelers, sometimes even four-wheelers, come from opposite directions in one-way traffic roads. Citizens, too, owe a duty to society,” the Chief Justice said.

The court also observed that non-availability of a vibrant public transport system has led to increase in vehicles. Road expansion has become inevitable, and both the state government and the BBMP must come forward for acquiring the lands, the bench said. “Public transport system must be made economically viable and efficient. There should be more frequency (of public transportation),” the Chief Justice said.

In the earlier status report submitted to the court, the BBMP had stated that the work on Jayamahal Road would be completed by May 30 and Ballari Road by June 30. It was stated that the work is divided in phases on both these roads.