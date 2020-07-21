Bengaluru's quadruple-digit Covid-19 totals continue

Nothing much was out of the ordinary on Monday for the city, when the number of new Covid-19 cases still hovered in the quadruple-digit mark, although numbers were substantially less than in the previous days.

The new numbers of 1,452 cases were the lowest since July 12, when 1,267 cases were reported. Health officials also disclosed 31 new Covid-19 deaths, which in keeping with the existing trend, were several days old. The most dated of which happened on June 28, and was of an 80-year-old woman with severe symptoms and dangerous co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD).

Sixteen of the deaths took place within four days of July 20, and indicates improved disclosure timings by the State Surveillance Unit (SSU). However, the 31 deaths increase the city’s death toll to 698. The new cases also boost the total number of active cases in the city to 25,574.

As has been the trend since the beginning of the epidemic, the majority of the new cases are men (864), with the remaining being women. Among these are 46 children below the age of 10. The majority of cases disclosed on Monday are people for whom an investigation is ongoing. However, 31 were revealed as having Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), two have Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and one has a domestic travel history.

One of the new cases, a 30-year-old man with ILI, is an out-of-state resident. Five of the patients were placed in private hospitals and one (a 32-year-old woman with ILI) was granted home isolation.

The biggest age group is 329 people in their 30s and 316 people in their 20s. A further 239 people are in the vulnerable age group of 60 and above.