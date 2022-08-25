Bengaluru's residential neighbourhoods bear brunt of mindless development

Residential areas located around educational institutes and commercial complexes have been bearing the brunt of mindless development with bylanes clogged with vehicles and reckless driving by visitors and students.

During a recent visit, DH observed that Banashankari 2nd Stage is no exception. Home to a prominent engineering college, bylanes in this neighbourhood are filled with two-wheelers.

“While parallel parking is a problem, an even bigger menace is students parking vehicles on the footpaths. Almost all footpaths in the neighbourhood have been encroached upon,” former MLC and Banashankari 2nd Stage resident B K Chandrashekar told DH.

With students riding their bikes on one-way streets, traffic violations in the area are not too uncommon, Chandrashekar added.

Another resident said reckless riding/driving has put people at risk.

“Most college-goers violate traffic rules and this poses a danger to the residents, especially senior citizens. When we ask them to abide by the rules, many retort with foul language and we do not know how to handle this,” said a senior citizen from Banashankari II Stage, 26th Cross.

The situation is similar were commercial establishments function in residential neighbourhoods. Residents around BEL Circle, where commercial establishments have mushroomed in recent times, said drunken driving has been an additional problem, besides parking issues.

“Especially during the weekends, most pub-goers tend to park their vehicles in the bylanes and this creates a problem at night. Apart from haphazard parking, they tend to drive recklessly after drinking, posing a danger,” said Latha R, a resident of an apartment near BEL Road.

Non-adherence to rules

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) zonal regulations reserve certain kind of parking space for certain categories of buildings, senior BBMP officials say many of them do not adhere to the rules.

“Though the approved building plan makes a mention of the parking space, many builders violate it. However, the bigger problem is that the space reserved according to the zonal regulations do not match with the parking demands of these establishments,” a senior BBMP official from the Town Planning Department said.

Fining is the only way, says traffic chief

Bangalore Traffic Police officials said vehicle owners who encroach upon footpaths or commit any violations must be penalised. “Our officials regularly take pictures and penalise those who park on footpaths. Also, we have served notices to educational institutes that cause hindrance to traffic movement,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told DH.

Senior BTP officials said enforcing such rules in residential areas is a problem. “We ensure everyone who parks on the footpaths in arterial and sub-arterial roads are penalised. However, in residential areas, house owners themselves park on the footpaths and in front of their houses, setting a wrong example,” an official said.