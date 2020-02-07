Bengaluru's story: 96.21L in 2011, 1.42 cr by 2021

Bengaluru will be home to about 20% of Karnataka’s population in the next one year, according to a new report, with experts worried about the impact of population growth on the city’s overstretched infrastructure. The population of Bengaluru Urban was 96.21 lakh in 2011 and this is projected to rise to 1.42 crore by 2021, a 48% decadal increase in the district’s population, according to the ‘Karnataka at a Glance’ report by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

This compares to a 17.77% decadal increase in Karnataka’s overall population. The state’s population, which was 6.10 crore in 2011, is estimated to touch 7.19 crore in 2021.

But what is worrying is the way population is exploding in Bengaluru. “This is not a healthy sign,” Karnataka State Planning Board vice-chairman BJ Puttaswamy said.

“It is a problem created by successive governments in allowing haphazard growth in Bengaluru. If you don’t control industrialisation here, population will abnormally increase,” he said.