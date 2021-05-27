Bengaluru's traffic cops to get raincoats, thanks to CM B S Yediyurappa

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state government will supply traffic policemen with raincoats at the earliest.

He made the announcement while participating in an event before Town Hall to issue sponsored Mobile Variable Message System (MVMS), raincoats, face shields, masks and gloves. Also present were City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

Police said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has donated 10 MVMS worth Rs 88 lakh to the city traffic police. While a developer company sponsored 4,500 face shields and 8,000 gloves worth Rs 15 lakh, an internet company gave away 4,750 raincoats worth Rs 57 lakh.

Thanking all the sponsors for donating the safety kits in recognition of the risky conditions in which policemen are working in the pandemic, Bommai said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa noticed a policeman performing traffic duties in the rain when he was accompanying the Home Minister to the metro trial event on Tuesday. “The Chief Minister sympathised with the police constable and directed me to issue raincoats to all traffic policemen,” Bommai noted.

He also said that 12 high-speed corridors are being constructed to reduce traffic density. The work will be completed in eight months and the density of vehicles entering the city from the highways will decrease.