Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital all set to resume non-Covid services; tests on to check for fungal presence

Bengaluru's largest government clinical facility Victoria Hospital will no longer be reserved only for Covid patients. The 550-bed facility will soon begin non-Covid services that were shut for over eight months since March 2020.

After shifting all the existing Covid patients to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC), which is on the hospital campus, hospital staff will take up culture tests for fungal growth in its buildings.

Victoria Hospital has four buildings on its campus that have been reserved for Covid patients: the Tower Block with A and B wings or the west and east wings, TECC, H Block and C Block.

"There was no maintenance for the past eight months. First, the TECC needs to be readied. Patients from the Tower Block need to be shifted to TECC. Operation theatres have to be fumigated and culture tests have to be done on samples taken from OTs.

The culture test results will take seven days. There should be no fungus and bacteria. We will deploy fogging machines and start disinfecting TECC from tomorrow," said Dr Girish P G, director of Medical Education Department and Special Officer of PMSSY Hospital. Victoria Hospital comes under the medical education department.

"We will collect samples before and after sterilisation from December 1. If all tests come negative, we will immediately start non-Covid services," he said. Only Vani Vilas Hospital, PMSSY Hospital, Minto Hospital and Institute of Nephrourology Hospitals on Victoria Hospital campus are offering non-Covid services as of now.

To restart PMSSY Hospital on its campus, the hospital had previously taken more than 300 samples from its corridors and as 50 tested positive, it had to repeatedly fumigate and disinfect its walls and closed spaces for one month till samples tested negative.

"H Block and C Block will be on standby for Covid patients. We will open the Tower Block because this eight-storeyed building has intensive care units and operation theatres.

We can start orthopaedic services and general surgery if this is reopened for non-Covid services. It took one month to clean and one month to test samples in PMSSY to start non-Covid services in the 200-bedded hospital," Dr Girish added.

The new OPD block, barring pulmonology, dermatology and orthopaedics, has general medicine, general surgery and psychiatry, specialties.

Dr Smitha Segu, Covid-19 nodal officer, said, "Outpatient services for orthopaedics and dermatology will continue in the old OPD Block near the Government Dental College."