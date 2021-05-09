Bengaluru's young, middle-aged people succumbing to Covid-19

Young and middle-aged people are increasingly dying of Covid-19 as many did not get vaccinated or were previously ineligible for inoculation.

Till April 1, Covid-19 deaths were predominantly among those above the age of 60. Experts say that has now changed.

An analysis by DH of all 2,774 official Covid-19 fatalities in Bengaluru Urban from April 1 to May 7, found that deaths among those aged 59 and under began picking up momentum from April 20.

On that day, 10 people aged between 30 and 39 died, as did 27 people between the age of 40 and 49 and 22 people between the age of 50 and 59. What makes these numbers stand out is that they eclipse daily average numbers which had come before.

For example, in the 30-39 age group, an average of 2.5 people had died per day in the previous 19 days of April.

In the 40-49 age group, an average of five people were dying in previous days and in the 50-59 age group, an average of 9.5 people were dying.

From April 21 to May 7, the daily death averages increased to 7 per day in the 30-39 age group, 15 (40-49 age group) and 22 (50-59 age group).

An analyst familiar with the data on Covid deaths said that a lack of vaccination was the cause.

“What’s happening is that both young and old are getting ‘exposed’ at probably similar rates. Since the young are mostly unvaccinated, they are infected (and die) at higher rates,” said the expert, who did not want to be named.

A member of the State Covid Death Audit Committee concurred. “What we know is that the number of deaths is more among those who have not been vaccinated than those who were vaccinated across any age group for that matter,” said Dr S Sacchidanand, vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

A triple whammy is ultimately responsible, added Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital and a member of the BBMP’s Covid-19 task force committee. “One is lack of vaccinations or a failure to vaccinate among ‘younger’ people, a higher mobility for economic or recreational reasons, and a tendency for ‘younger’ people to wait longer before seeking medical help,” he explained.

The fatality rate has become especially acute within one age group (those aged 45 to 59) whose decision to abstain from the vaccine has now seen deaths in this age group starting to overshadow deaths among senior citizens (60+), in the last 15 days.

In Bengaluru Urban, there have been 558 fatalities in this age group since April 20. Out of these, 223 did not have any comorbidities which would have normally precipitated death.

Vaccine hesitancy

Although the vaccination drive were opened to those above the age of 45 from April 1, just 25.9% of people in this age group have had at least one dose.

Those below the age of 45, however, were not allowed access to vaccines until May 1. Only 10,000 people in this bracket have opted to get the first dose so far — out of an estimated statewide population of over 30 million.