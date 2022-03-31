Bescom engineer trapped by ACB owns a fortune

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the properties of Bescom executive engineer L S Lakshmish in Bengaluru and Hassan.

Lakshmish, posted at the Bescom North Circle on Crescent Road, was trapped by ACB officials on March 28 taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. During investigations, police found that he had assets disproportionate to his income. They then raided his properties.

The raid on Lakshmish’s flat in an apartment (Prestige Woods) on Magadi Road and his house in Arsikere in Hassan began early on Wednesday morning.

During the searches, officials found that Lakshmish owns one more flat (at a Jindal apartment) apart from the one on Magadi Road, besides which he was also found to be owning two sites in Chikkabanavara, a site in Hemmigepura, two sites in Mysuru, a house in Arsikere. He also owns Rs 5.76 lakh worth of household articles, three acres of agricultural land in Arsikere and two acres and eight guntas of land in Beegehalli village in Ramanagara. Officials further found Rs 9.09 lakh in cash, a car and a two-wheeler.

In a statement, ACB officials said the searches were continuing and the process was on to verify documents and the source of his income.

How he was trapped

A person owning a residential building in Basaveshwaranagar with 17 houses fixed 17 separate meters. He approached the Bescom office for an extra meter for a water pump and lift, while also applying to convert from high-tension electricity to low tension for the building. Lakshmish allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 for the conversion of the electricity after the ACB asked the building owner to pay him.

ACB officials are simultaneously investigating the graft and the DA case.

Check out DH's latest videos: