Bescom launches WhatsApp helplines to serve consumers

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday launched 11 WhatsApp numbers that will serve as consumer grievance helplines.

Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said Bescom is flooded with complaints and queries in the wake of recent heavy rains. In order to make it easy for consumers to air their grievances, these WhatsApp numbers have been launched.

At present, Bescom has 1912 as its helpline number. The eleven WhatsApp numbers will be in addition to the existing helpline number and will cover eight districts under Bescom jurisdiction. These include Bengaluru Urban (South, North, West and East), Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

Consumer service executives at the helpline centres will take a look at the WhatsApp messages and coordinate with local Bescom offices to get the problems resolved.

The helpline numbers are:

Bengaluru Urban (South): 8277884011

Bengaluru Urban (West): 8277884012

Bengaluru Urban (East): 8277884013

Bengaluru Urban (North): 8277884014

Kolar: 8277884015

Chikkaballapur: 8277884016

Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017

Ramanagara: 8277884018

Tumakuru: 8277884019

Chitradurga: 8277884020

Davanagere: 8277884021