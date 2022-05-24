Bescom launches WhatsApp helplines to serve consumers

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday launched 11 WhatsApp numbers that will serve as consumer grievance helplines.
Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said Bescom is flooded with complaints and queries in the wake of recent heavy rains. In order to make it easy for consumers to air their grievances, these WhatsApp numbers have been launched.
At present, Bescom has 1912 as its helpline number. The eleven WhatsApp numbers will be in addition to the existing helpline number and will cover eight districts under Bescom jurisdiction. These include Bengaluru Urban (South, North, West and East), Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.
Consumer service executives at the helpline centres will take a look at the WhatsApp messages and coordinate with local Bescom offices to get the problems resolved.
The helpline numbers are:
Bengaluru Urban (South): 8277884011
Bengaluru Urban (West): 8277884012
Bengaluru Urban (East): 8277884013
Bengaluru Urban (North): 8277884014
Kolar: 8277884015
Chikkaballapur: 8277884016
Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017
Ramanagara: 8277884018
Tumakuru: 8277884019
Chitradurga: 8277884020
Davanagere: 8277884021
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?