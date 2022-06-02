Bescom’s WhatsApp helplines receive over 700 complaints in just a week of launch

Within a week of its launch, Bescom’s WhatsApp helplines have received 736 complaints from consumers across eight districts.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar launched the WhatsApp helplines last week to allow consumers to report issues along with pictures and the location of the affected areas.

According to a statement issued by Bescom, of the 736 complaints, 628 have been resolved, and most of the complaints were related to power lines touching trees and residential buildings and transformer failures.

Bescom officials said it had become easier for them to resolve the complaints since the consumers shared pictures and videos. “The photos and videos will be forwarded to the officials concerned. This information has helped us resolve the issues faster, helping improve on-ground efficiency,” said S R Nagaraj, general manager (Consumer Relations), Bescom.

Bescom has also appointed nodal officers for every district to monitor the complaints received on these helplines.