Bescom serviced over 27,000 transformers in two months

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 23:42 ist

Bescom has serviced 27,787 transformers in the last two months under the Transformer Maintenance Abhiyan, which was started on May 5. 

The Abhiyan was taken up based on instructions from Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar in the wake of back-to-back fatal accidents involving transformers.

According to a statement by Bescom, the transformers were serviced after addressing grounding and oil leakage issues.

Of the 27,787 transformers that were serviced, 9,524 were in the Bengaluru Urban area and 5,232 in the Tumakuru district. 

