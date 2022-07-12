Bescom serviced over 27,000 transformers in two months

Bescom has serviced 27,787 transformers in the last two months under the Transformer Maintenance Abhiyan, which was started on May 5.
The Abhiyan was taken up based on instructions from Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar in the wake of back-to-back fatal accidents involving transformers.
According to a statement by Bescom, the transformers were serviced after addressing grounding and oil leakage issues.
Of the 27,787 transformers that were serviced, 9,524 were in the Bengaluru Urban area and 5,232 in the Tumakuru district.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes
Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push
Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why
20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on
Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image
K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury
How nature and natural systems enhance design
How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home