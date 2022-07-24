Bescom to convert 1,900 transformers to single-pole structures in two years

To ensure public safety and to free footpaths of transformers, Bescom is converting traditional transformers into special single-pole structures.

Over the last three months, 881 transformers have been converted into single-pole structures.

Bescom intends to convert another 1,900 transformers across the city within the next two years.

“Since the transformer will now be placed high above the ground, the impact of any blast or explosion will be reduced to a great extent,” a senior Bescom official said.

In 2017, Bescom had taken up a similar project and converted 3,194 transformers into single-pole structures.

Capital-intensive task

However, owing to financial constraints, the next phase started only three months ago as converting the huge number of transformer distribution centres was a capital-intensive task.

“Unlike many other projects, conversion of transformers into special structures does not get any subsidy. Bescom has to fund the entire project and the expenditure has to be approved by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC),” a senior Bescom official said.

According to officials, it costs Bescom Rs 5.15 lakh to convert one transformer.

The risk of placing transformers in the pedestrian path first came to light after a 37-year-old man lost his life when he accidentally touched the fence of a transformer on Church Street in 2013.

According to Bescom, there are close to 59,000 transformers in the city and only a small portion of them that are causing problems to pedestrians have been identified for the project.