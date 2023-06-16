Bescom urges industrialists to claim 50 paise rebate

In a circular on Friday, Bescom Director (Finance) asked sub-divisional officers to process requests from eligible industries.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Following an outcry from industrialists over the rising power tariff, Bescom has encouraged industrialists with the Udyam certificate to make use of the 50 paise/unit rebate announced last year.

In a circular on Friday, Bescom Director (Finance) asked sub-divisional officers to process requests from eligible industries. The directions follows complaints about delays in processing rebate requests.

