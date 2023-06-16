Bescom urges industrialists to claim 50 paise rebate

Following an outcry from industrialists over the rising power tariff, Bescom has encouraged industrialists with the Udyam certificate to make use of the 50 paise/unit rebate announced last year.

In a circular on Friday, Bescom Director (Finance) asked sub-divisional officers to process requests from eligible industries. The directions follows complaints about delays in processing rebate requests.