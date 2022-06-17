BHIVE launches 'India's largest' co-working campus in Bengaluru

BHIVE Workspace, a shared office space provider, on Friday added a two-lakh square feet co-working space to the existing one-lakh square feet space on its campus in HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The 8,000-seat campus, which BHIVE claims is India's largest co-working space, will include offerings including food and beverage, sports and entertainment to meet the changing expectations of the corporates seeking shared workspaces.



With this, BHIVE's total capacity across the country has gone up to 22,000+ seats across 17 hubs with its area spanning nine lakh square feet, the company said in a press statement.

With the employees getting back to offices for work, a lot of companies in the Silicon Valley of India have opted for a hybrid work model driving the demand for such workspaces. According to a CII-Anarock report ‘Workplaces of the Future’, the market size of co-working spaces is set to double in the coming five years at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

"The pandemic has forced the adoption of new ways of working and companies are reimagining the role of offices in creating safe, productive, and enjoyable jobs and lives for employees,” said BHIVE Workspace co-founder and chief executive officer Shesh Paplikar.

The new facility will offer a host of sports and entertainment options such as cricket, football, basketball, foosball, badminton, outdoor TV and music experience.