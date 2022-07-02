Bhovi Development Corporation general manager arrested by ACB 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the general manager of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation on Friday for misusing government funds to the tune of Rs 75 lakh.

The arrested officer is identified as BK Nagarajappa. The ACB officials had taken up the case against the officials of the corporation in April and had arrested Leelavathi, the managing director of the corporation two weeks ago.

A month ago the police had conducted searches in the houses of the duo officials in Mahalakshmi Layout, Jalahalli, Vijayanagar and Magadi Road.

During investigation the ACB officials found that Nagarajappa had misused the money released from the government for the development of the Bhovi community. He got around 15 bank accounts opened in the names of people known to him and sanctioned the loan of Rs five lakh to each account and later used the money for his own.

The action followed a probe carried out on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Srinivasapur, Kolar district, that the two officials had "misused" about Rs 150 crore of the corporation's funds. The complainant had stated that the loans were issued to non-existing individuals. The ACB has also registered a case of disproportionate assets against Nagarajappa. Further investigation is on in the scam.