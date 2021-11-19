BIAL Genie Hackathon to develop super app for air passengers

BIAL Genie Hackathon to develop app for air passengers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 03:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To foster technology-led innovation and seamless passenger experiences, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has partnered with Microsoft India for the ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’ to develop an app using Microsoft Azure.

The hackathon invites professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts to participate in this challenge and design innovative solutions that will improve the end-to-end passenger experience at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The hackathon commenced on October 27 and will end on January 21, 2022. It is designed to let developers leverage Microsoft Azure services to improve passengers’ experience across different stages of their journey — starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers will showcase their solutions and shortlisted participants will submit their prototypes with all supporting documents, which will be evaluated by the jury.

Prizes and rewards

Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs).

The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner-up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

