Big anti-CAA rally in city today, cops tighten security

More traffic gridlocks await commuters in the city centre on Monday as a group of organisations would hold a massive rally opposing the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally would take place at Khuddus Saheb Eidgah grounds on Millers Road near the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said 35 organisations are joining together to host the rally to send a message of peace and communal harmony.

The chief minister has assured the rally organisers that Muslims will not be affected by the CAA. He also said elaborate arrangements have been made to monitor the law and order.

The rally is expected to have a participation of over 50,000, prompting police to deploy 113 platoons of reserved police, including city armed services. Two companies of the CISF would also monitor the situation.

Authorities have installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the venue. Police officials held a meeting with the organisers to ensure peace during the rally and have warned that they would hold the organisers responsible for law and order troubles.

While volunteers deployed by the organisers would help those attending the rally, police will have a special squad to monitor CCTV cameras scanning the venue to spot the troublemakers and take immediate custody of them. Policemen in mufti will also monitor the event.

Senior police officials have been asked to supervise security arrangements and take strict action against those sabotaging peace.

Schools, colleges and business establishments will function normally, Rao said. Since the organisers promised a peaceful rally, police have not imposed prohibitory orders.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the rally, which would cause traffic disruptions at many parts. Vehicular movement from Millers Road (Cantonment Junction to Haines Road Junction and Nandidurga Road (Haj Camp to Jayamahal) has been totally restricted.

Commuters riding to Cantonment and other areas have been asked to go via Jayamahal, while those headed to Shivajinagar via Sultanpalya, Cantonment and RT Nagar have also been asked to use alternative roads.

Parking facilities for those coming to attend the rally from five different routes have been arranged in Chamara Mantap on Jayamahal Road; Fun World; Circus Ground and Amanullah Khan Ground; Cantonment parking area, taxi stand and the ground in front of the Kodava Samaj.

Rao warned severe action against anyone forcing to close the shops or call for a bandh. He directed them to cooperate with the organisers to hold the rally peacefully.