Bike taxi association seeks police intervention in dispute with auto drivers  

Members of the bike taxi association have written to the Bengaluru city police commissioner, highlighting the harassment they face from auto-rickshaw drivers.

In a letter submitted on Thursday, the association mentioned the complaints they have filed against auto-rickshaw drivers and union leaders over the years. They stated that despite these complaints, auto drivers continue to harass bike taxi drivers both physically and verbally, disregarding the law.

The association also referred to an interim order by the Karnataka High Court in August 2021 and requested that the government refrains from taking coercive action against bike taxi aggregator Rapido in accordance with the court's directions.

"We have asked the police to hold meetings with auto-rickshaw drivers and unions to inform them that such harassment towards bike taxi drivers is unacceptable. The commissioner has assured us that appropriate action will be taken," said Adhinarayana M, president, bike taxi association.