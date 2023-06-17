Bike taxi drivers appeal to Karnataka govt against proposed ban

Bike taxi drivers appeal to K'taka govt against ban

Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Bike taxi drivers have appealed to the state government to reconsider a proposed ban on bike taxis. 

On Friday, 20 bike taxi drivers met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and handed him a letter. 

The meeting came in the wake of reports that the state Transport Department is preparing to approach the High Court of Karnataka to vacate a stay on banning bike taxi operations. 

Auto-rickshaw drivers have been protesting against bike taxis, calling them illegal and demanding an immediate ban. 

Bike taxi drivers appealed to Reddy to not take a hasty decision. They said bike taxis provide them with a reliable source of income and banning them would impact the livelihoods of more than one lakh drivers and their families, according to a statement.  

