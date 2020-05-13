Bill calculation mistakes will be corrected: Bescom

Coming under fire over inflated power bills, Bescom, on Wednesday, sought to reassure consumers that any mistakes in the calculation of electricity charges will be rectified and no power connection will be removed for non-payment of bills till June 30.

Speaking to mediapersons over a video conference, Bescom Managing Director Rajesh Gowda rejected complaints that the generation of bills by calculating the three month average consumption of consumers has been faulty, leading to some consumers receiving inflated bills.

"It is true that the average charges were given to all houses, including to those locked by residents have gone back to hometowns during the lockdown. In such cases, residents can send us a snapshot of the electricity meter or wait for us to conduct the reading to rectify such problems," he said.

Asked about even people at home receiving bills which are disproportionate to their three-month average consumption, the managing director said such problems will be addressed. "Such consumers do not have to worry. They have time till June 30 to pay the bill," he said.

He said the calculation of average consumption rate was taken up as Bescom had to pay for power purchase and operational expenses.