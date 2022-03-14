Bingipura’s abandoned landfill site set for verdant days

Better, verdant days are ahead for the abandoned landfill site at Bingipura in southern Bengaluru.

On Sunday, authorities launched a programme to plant 2,000 saplings on what was once a stinking dumping yard-turned-landfill site that swallowed a big chunk of Bengaluru's garbage.

Authorities had to shut the site following persistent protests from local residents. Since then, civil society has been asking the government to convert the site into a mini-forest and rejuvenate Bingipura Lake.

Last year, the government announced a sapling plantation plan which came to fruition on Sunday with Bangalore South MLA M Krishnappa launching it. About 500 saplings were planted near Hulimavu Lake and more would be planted in the remaining nine acres. "With unbridled development, trees have become more necessary than ever," he said.

Noting that the city's population has reached one and a half crores and will rise further, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said meeting the per-capita oxygen requirement would become a challenge. "Experts say eight to nine trees are needed to meet the oxygen needs of one person. Only afforestation can help achieve this," he added.

