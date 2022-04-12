Bishop Cotton Girls' School checks hoax bomb threat email after three days

Bishop Cotton Girls’ School has joined the list of educational institutions that received the bomb threat e-mail. The institution discovered the threat late because the staff checked the inbox only on Monday.

The e-mail was sent on April 8, the same day when 17 other schools in Bengaluru and five on the outskirts were spammed with similar bomb threats. The threat to Bishop Cotton Girls’ School also turned out to be a hoax.

The Cubbon Park police rushed to the school with bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs after learning about the e-mail around 3.30 pm. They scoured the campus before declaring the threat to be a hoax.

A senior police officer said: “We visited the school as part of the standard operating procedure, searched the campus and informed the management that it was a hoax e-mail.”

While there were no students at the school, police had to evacuate the staff before beginning the search. “We request all schools to check their e-mails as early as possible and alert the local police," the officer added.

This apart, police are working hard to track down those responsible for sending out the hoax e-mails. “Our technical team has made some progress. Once we nab the culprit(s), we will give more details, including the motive," the officer said.

