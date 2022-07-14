Bishop Cotton, St John’s principals suspended

Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel, bishop of the diocese, told DH on Wednesday that the suspensions were an 'internal matter'

R Krishnakumar
  • Jul 14 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 02:45 ist

The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended principals of two premier schools in Bengaluru amid allegations that the diocese did not follow due process.

The executive committee of the diocese validated, on Monday, the suspension of S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School (BCBS) and Shanta Susheela of St John’s High School, pending an inquiry into undisclosed allegations.

Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel, bishop of the diocese, told DH on Wednesday that the suspensions were an “internal matter”.

“An inquiry is being initiated and we will be able to share details about the charges only on its completion,” he said. The diocese — affiliated to the Church of South India — is learnt to have constituted a three-member committee, which is expected to present its findings in a month.

The bishop, also the chairman of the Bishop Cotton Boys’ School’s board of management, had on Tuesday informed the staff in a circular that Christopher had been suspended after “due consideration of various matters”.

Sources said the principals had not been provided a platform to respond to the allegations and the reasons for the suspension were yet to be formally conveyed to them.

“This shows how arbitrary these processes are,” a senior member of the church said, requesting anonymity.

“This is of public interest because there are thousands of children involved here as stakeholders, and this concerns them as well,” the person said.

Abraham Ebenezer, former principal of Bishop Cottons Boys’ School, called the suspension of Christopher “unfortunate” and said it was a first for the school with a history of over 150 years.

“The incident has dented the reputation of the institution. It has pained me and this is a concern shared by the alumni and parents,” Ebenezer, also a member of the school management board said.

He said he was not aware of the grounds on which the principals were suspended. 

Bengaluru news
India News
Suspension

