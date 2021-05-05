BJP lawmakers question recruitment of war room staff

A video of BJP MP L S Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar appearing to implicate the South Zone war room staff belonging to a certain religion in the bed scam has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows Surya reading out the names of staff, all of them Muslim. "Who appointed these people," Surya asks the officials.

South Zone in-charge special commissioner Thulasi Maddineni responds that whoever applied have been recruited.

Agitated by the response, Subramanya asks: "Have you recruited all of them for a madrasa or the corporation? We are facing flak from the public for your misdeeds. We have gathered enough data and witnesses and we know how they are blocking beds and how much money they are collecting."

Reddy said: "We have been patiently watching all of this and we can’t stand this anymore. If anything happens to Bengalureans, we will be targeted. Do you expect us to sit silently?"

Surya then asks if there are MBBS reporting officers in the war room. "Who do we need among the MBBS doctors, BDS, BAMS and Unani doctors to advise people about home quarantine?” he asks.

Meanwhile, the expose had an impact: Over 1,500 beds were available on the website.