BJP leaders draw flak for trying to get mileage out of tragedy

On Monday, when 24 people died due to the government’s failure to ensure the supply of medical oxygen, a poster put up at the Giddenahalli crematorium by local BJP leaders drew widespread criticism.

The flex board put up near the Giddenahalli cremation ground, since removed by the BBMP, had the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, MLAs R Ashoka and S R Vishwanath, local leader B Mariswamy and S Malliah, a local BJP leader who has been appointed the chairman of the Nelamangala Planning Authority.

The text in the middle of smiling faces said the cremation was established by the district administration but “free water, coffee, tea and snacks” were arranged by S Malliah, “under the guidance of” Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath.

A picture of the board went viral on social media and acquired instant notoriety. “Callous and inefficient leaders who are killing people by denying beds are now deriving publicity out of the same deaths,” Harikrishna P commented.

Reacting to the controversy, Vishwanath said it should not have happened. “There are no facilities near Giddenahalli. I had instructed officials to make arrangements for food, water and basic necessities. Putting up a flex board with the photographs of the prime minister, chief minister or myself is not right,” he said.