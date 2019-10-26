BJP seeks probe into white-topping

The state BJP unit has alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore per km during the implementation of white-topping project by the previous governments.

The party has urged the state government to conduct a detailed investigation into all the white-topping works to expose the people behind the scam.

‘Sub-standard material’

Addressing a news conference, former deputy mayor Harish and former councillor N R Ramesh alleged that the Congress-JD(S) coalition governments were involved in the irregularities involving white-topping projects in the city.

They said that sub-standard material was used for the construction of white-topped roads, despite the high prices cited in the tender quotation.

Commenting on the white-topping of roads sanctioned by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, they said that the roads cost Rs 5 crore less than the ones sanctioned by the previous regimes.

“Only a thorough investigation can reveal the massive irregularities in the project,” added Harish and Ramesh.