Blacklisted firm gets tender to supply Rs 25 cr meds

Blacklisted firm gets tender to supply Rs 25 crore medicines

According to sources, the company was blacklisted owing to poor quality and failure to supply medicines in many states

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) has awarded a tender that was withheld for close to six months to a company blacklisted by a number of states.

Unicure Limited, a company blacklisted in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala has been awarded the tender to supply 30 medicines worth Rs 25.15 crore. 

According to sources, the company was blacklisted owing to poor quality and failure to supply medicines in many states.

The KSMSCL had notified the tender to procure the medicines and medical equipment worth Rs 45 crore in 2022.

However, the process was put to a halt in June 2022 after the chief minister received complaints alleging that blacklisted companies were given priority in the tender process. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 