Blacklisted firm gets tender to supply Rs 25 crore medicines

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) has awarded a tender that was withheld for close to six months to a company blacklisted by a number of states.
Unicure Limited, a company blacklisted in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala has been awarded the tender to supply 30 medicines worth Rs 25.15 crore.
According to sources, the company was blacklisted owing to poor quality and failure to supply medicines in many states.
The KSMSCL had notified the tender to procure the medicines and medical equipment worth Rs 45 crore in 2022.
However, the process was put to a halt in June 2022 after the chief minister received complaints alleging that blacklisted companies were given priority in the tender process.
