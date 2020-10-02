'Blast' at KPCL plant in Yelahanka in Bengaluru; 15 engineers injured

A blast was reported at the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) plant in Yelahanka in the wee hours of Friday leaving 15 electrical engineers on the site with burn injuries. According to local residents of Puttenahalli, in Yelahanka limits, the blast reportedly occurred at 3:00 am on Friday and a series of ambulances were seen ferrying injured engineers to nearby hospitals.

Even though Yelahanka police refused to acknowledge the incident as a 'blast' and termed it a 'gas leak', KPCL officials said that there was a blast following a gas leak from one of the turbines that was due for commissioning in a few days at the plant. Speaking to DH, one of the senior officials of KPCL said, "It was an unfortunate incident and we would term it rather a freak accident. Despite putting in place all safety measures, the incident happened at the site while testing the gas turbine before its actual commissioning."

The official further elaborated that a total of 15 engineers comprising Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) and Executive Engineers (EEs) and other electrical assistants were suffered burn injuries. "While 15 personnel including engineers are diagnosed with 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries, one AEE is critical with more than 50 per cent burn injuries. All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in different parts of the city and undergoing treatment," the official clarified.



KPCL sources also said that a 'Root cause Analysis' will be carried out soon to ascertain the actual cause behind the incident. "Only after we get a report of the analysis, we will be able to comment on the incident."

"In less than 10 minutes, the fire control system was activated by default and it put out the fire. Otherwise, it would have been a major fire," a KPCL engineer revealed.

The plant that was initially generating power using diesel was later shut following court orders due to intense pollution. Subsequently, the KPCL decided to convert the plant into a gas-based power plant and floated a global tender to commission 370 MW plant for which the work was under progress, sources said.