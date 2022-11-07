Blood donations at pre-Covid levels, but surgeries up demand

The number of blood donations may be returning to pre-Covid levels, but blood banks in the city are struggling to handle the surging demand as more people go in for elective surgeries.

The blood transfusion centre at Victoria Hospital, where demand for blood before the pandemic stood at 45 units a day, now requires over 60 units since a greater number of patients approach them for planned surgeries.

“Although we had shortage of blood during the pandemic, demand had declined and we could therefore manage,” said Dr R Sreelatha, head of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion at Victoria Hospital.

Since returning to normalcy, Dr Sreelatha said the demand has doubled. “Road accidents and elective surgeries were considerably less during the pandemic,” she pointed out.

Dr Narasimha Swamy L, Blood Bank Supply Officer at the Rotary TTK Blood Bank, said requests for blood from other districts have been increasing, “especially from cities like Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga and others, but we are unable to supply it”.

While the Rotary TTK Blood Bank collected 3,000 units a month before the pandemic, it received 2,500 units in October.

The blood banks are confident of increasing the numbers once the MNCs and other organisations call their workers back to the office.

Indian Red Cross Society that collected 2,500 units of blood a month pre-pandemic is now collecting 1,700 units.