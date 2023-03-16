B'luru: 3 injured in explosion caused by gas pipe leak

B'luru: 3 injured in explosion caused by GAIL gas pipeline leak

The GAIL gas pipeline was allegedly damaged during the work undertaken by the BWSSB

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 22:26 ist
An inside view of a house where a gas pipeline exploded due to excavation work by water supply board workers in HSR layout, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Three people were injured following an explosion caused by a gas leak at a couple of houses in HSR layout, a residential area here, on Thursday, following damage caused to a gas pipeline, police said.

According to official sources, the GAIL gas pipeline was allegedly damaged during the work undertaken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), for which they were digging the road.

The purported footage of the incident that has now gone viral on social media, shows an explosion inside a house, following which a few people can be seen running towards it, to check upon a woman who came out. The house and its belongings suffered heavy damages due the impact of the explosion.

According to official sources, while two women have suffered some burn injuries, a boy sustained injuries from broken glasses due to the impact of the blast. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, and the situation has been brought under control by the expert team by fixing the damaged gas pipeline, officials said.

Police said they have registered a case and will investigate the incident.

