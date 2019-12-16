B'luru camp to collect rare blood draws over 50 donors

A blood donation camp to celebrate the message of love and caring during Christmas may not sound totally unique, but Sunday’s event at St Patrick’s Church was to collect Rh-Negative.

Considered precious lifesavers, the Rh-Negative blood groups are difficult to source. So, the Stockman Nexus technologies and the Bangalore Medical Services Trust (BMST) decided to hold a joint event to specifically source the blood group.

More than 50 donors from across the state enthusiastically donated blood at the church school hall.

“The Rh-Negative blood group, especially the O-ve, is hailed as the universal donor,” said Vandana Sangameshwaran from the Stockman Nexus, explaining about the event.

“Their blood is compatible with all blood types and often used in emergencies. Also, as doctors say, one in 10 or 15 belong to the O-ve group. The event is to create more awareness among the donors,” she added.

The event’s first donor turned out to be 49-year-old Adikeshava Shastry from Davanagere, who donated blood for the 141st time. Shastry is India’s second-highest donor of O-ve blood.

“Donating blood has no ill effects,” Shastry said.

“It’s beneficial after a certain age to minimise blood pressure, especially among those who have crossed 40 years.”

Organisers said nearly six to seven people with the Rh-Negative blood group usually turn up during a donation camp, while on Sunday, there were 50.

Medical officers from BMST — a joint initiative of the Rotary Club of Bangalore and TTK — said the Rh-Negative blood group type is used in emergencies and placed in ambulances while treating those in dire need of blood. The negative blood group is also used to treat medical emergencies in newborn babies.

Of the 50 donors, 22 qualified to donate blood after a series of tests, including for hypertension.