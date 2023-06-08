‘B'luru consulate a show of confidence in the south’

The upcoming Australian consulate in Bengaluru signifies deepening bilateral ties that could drive growth in key areas, including space.

With an operational team expected to be in place over the next few weeks, the consulate is set to “significantly enhance” Australia’s engagement with Bengaluru and Karnataka in multiple sectors, Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consul-General in Chennai, said.

“Australian businesses (operating in Bengaluru) have welcomed the consulate because it is also a sign of confidence in the bilateral relations. This will be our fifth diplomatic office in India and the second in the south; this is also a show of confidence in South India because we are doubling the resources in the south,” Sarah told DH.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said these businesses were represented by a large number of Indians — “It means that with the consulate in place, they have access to services when there are visa-related issues,” he said.

Space in focus

Sarah said India’s space sector, after opening up to the private industry, was evolving in ways similar to the space industry in Australia. “We were active participants in the Bengaluru Space Expo held last year. That is another thing about having this consulate here; it allows us to keep working at these areas."

The first round of Australia's India-focused space investment grants programme was announced in March this year.

The Australian Space Agency has announced funding of $20.69 million over four financial years, till 2025-26, for Australian businesses and research organisations to take up joint projects with the Indian space sector. The mutual priority areas include earth observation, AI for space-based applications, debris mitigation and advanced manufacturing.

With Indian universities rising up the global rankings, students from Australia are also coming to India for studies in niche disciplines, Sarah said. “With a city like Bengaluru, which also has direct flights to Australia, it becomes a two-way knowledge partnership,” she said.