B'luru: Daily wage worker killed in head-on collision

A collision between a minibus and a motorcycle on Begur-Koppa Road resulted in the death of a daily wage worker on Thursday midnight.

The victim, Nanjunda, a 30-year-old resident of Chamarajanagar, was riding his motorcycle from Begur towards Basaveshwara circle when a minibus traveling in the opposite direction collided head-on with him in front of the Radiant Redwood Apartment around 12:50 am on Friday.

The minibus, carrying employees of a private firm, sustained damage to its bonnet, while Nanjunda's motorcycle was completely crushed. The victim suffered severe head and limb injuries and was unresponsive.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as car hits bike

Traffic police personnel from the Hulimavu traffic police station assisted in taking the victim to a private hospital with the help of the minibus occupants. Due to concerns about the severity of his condition, doctors referred him to another hospital. The group made two more stops at different hospitals before finally reaching Victoria Hospital.

Police confirmed that Nanjunda was immediately admitted to the ICU, where he passed away around 11 pm on Friday night. The minibus driver, Kanthraju, has been detained, and his vehicle has been seized.