B'luru: Daily wage worker killed in head-on collision

B'luru: Daily wage worker killed in head-on collision

The minibus, carrying employees of a private firm, sustained damage to its bonnet, while Nanjunda's motorcycle was completely crushed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 04:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A collision between a minibus and a motorcycle on Begur-Koppa Road resulted in the death of a daily wage worker on Thursday midnight.

The victim, Nanjunda, a 30-year-old resident of Chamarajanagar, was riding his motorcycle from Begur towards Basaveshwara circle when a minibus traveling in the opposite direction collided head-on with him in front of the Radiant Redwood Apartment around 12:50 am on Friday.

The minibus, carrying employees of a private firm, sustained damage to its bonnet, while Nanjunda's motorcycle was completely crushed. The victim suffered severe head and limb injuries and was unresponsive.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as car hits bike

Traffic police personnel from the Hulimavu traffic police station assisted in taking the victim to a private hospital with the help of the minibus occupants. Due to concerns about the severity of his condition, doctors referred him to another hospital. The group made two more stops at different hospitals before finally reaching Victoria Hospital.

Police confirmed that Nanjunda was immediately admitted to the ICU, where he passed away around 11 pm on Friday night. The minibus driver, Kanthraju, has been detained, and his vehicle has been seized.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Accident
Road accident
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

 